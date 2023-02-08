Equity Commonwealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Equity Commonwealth (EQC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $23.9 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $18.9 million, or 17 cents per share.

The office building real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $47.2 million, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $63.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQC