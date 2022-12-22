Magal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) _ Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Thursday reported net income of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The Ramat Gan, Israel-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $9.7 million in the period.

