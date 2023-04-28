Banco Santander-Chile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $167.3 million.

The Santiago Chile, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $478 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC