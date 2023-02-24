Vista Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.9 million, or 4 cents per share.

