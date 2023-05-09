Amphastar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $140 million in the period.

Amphastar shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.44, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

