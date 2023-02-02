Digi International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) _ Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.8 million.

The Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $109.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $109 million for the fiscal second quarter.

