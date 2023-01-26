Enterprise Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.3 million.

The bank, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

