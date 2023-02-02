Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported profit of $348,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAVE