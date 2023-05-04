Five9: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $213.5 million to $214.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.73 to $1.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $906 million to $909 million.

