Dentsply: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $983 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $934.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $950 million, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.92 billion.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion.

