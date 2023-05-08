Primerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $125.1 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $690 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $695 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.3 million.

