Bar Harbor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $13 million.

The Bar Harbor, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $49.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.1 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.11, a decline of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

