SS&C Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $126 million.

The Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.67 to $4.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.66 billion.

