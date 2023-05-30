SHANGHAI 201103, China (AP) — Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported profit of $144 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai 201103, China-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $652 million in the period.

