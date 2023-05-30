AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Huazhu Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 30, 2023 GMT

    SHANGHAI 201103, China (AP) — Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported profit of $144 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Shanghai 201103, China-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

    The hotel operator posted revenue of $652 million in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.