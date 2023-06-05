HealthEquity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $244.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.8 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $1.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $975 million to $985 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HQY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HQY