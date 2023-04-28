Penns Woods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Friday reported net income of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

