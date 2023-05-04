Fox Factory Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $399.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $410 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF