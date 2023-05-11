May 11, 2023 GMT
AcuityAds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ILLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.
The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.
The provider of digital advertising services posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.
