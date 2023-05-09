ScanSource: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $885.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $885.9 million.

