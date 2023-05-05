AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported earnings of $12.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITT