Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $48 million, or 62 cents per share.

Anavex Life Sciences shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 39% in the last 12 months.

