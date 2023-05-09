MannKind: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.4 million.

