CSX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $987 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

