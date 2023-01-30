Ryanair: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported profit of $206.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAAY