    DXP Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 12, 2023 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Thursday reported profit of $17.6 million in its first quarter.

    The Houston-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share.

    The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $424.3 million in the period.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE

