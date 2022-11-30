Semtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) _ Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $177.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

