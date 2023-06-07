Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period.

Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings to be 57 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA