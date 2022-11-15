Globe Specialty Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $97.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $593.2 million in the period.

