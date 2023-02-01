Unifi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.21 per share.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $136.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFI