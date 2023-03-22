Worthington: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

_____

