Casey’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $100.1 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

Casey’s shares have decreased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $209.70, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY