Reading International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Monday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.2 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $203.1 million.

