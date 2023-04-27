Overstock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its first quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $381.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.5 million.

