Peoples Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) _ Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or $5.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFIS