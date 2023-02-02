Conmed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) _ Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.6 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $250.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $80.6 million, or $2.68 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion.

