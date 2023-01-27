Gentex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $86.2 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $493.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $318.8 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.92 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX