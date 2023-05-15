AP NEWS
    XP Inc.A: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 15, 2023 GMT

    SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported profit of $153.2 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 29 cents per share.

    The company posted revenue of $603.3 million in the period.

