American Airlines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $803 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $13.19 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.22 billion.

American Airlines expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $3.50 per share.

American Airlines shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL