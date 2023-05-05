CBD: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $47.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 23 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $865.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.08. A year ago, they were trading at $4.42.

