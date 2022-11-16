Cisco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.67 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $13.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 86 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.51 to $3.58 per share.

