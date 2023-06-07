Smartsheet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $219.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Smartsheet expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $228 million to $231 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $943 million to $948 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMAR