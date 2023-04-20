Genuine Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $304 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.69 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPC