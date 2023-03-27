WidePoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Monday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.02.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.6 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY