Covenant Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $296.1 million in the period.

