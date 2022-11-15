Navigator Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $86.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVGS