Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $266.9 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.84 billion.

