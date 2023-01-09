Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $261.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.24 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC