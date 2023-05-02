CytoSorbents: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.7 million.

