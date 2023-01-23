MetroCity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) _ MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

The Doraville, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.6 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $138.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCBS