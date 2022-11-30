Amtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.4 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $21 million to $23 million.

Amtech shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.94, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

